Eredivisie round-up: PSV Eindhoven maintain perfect start

PSV Eindhoven maintained their 100 per cent start to the Eredivisie season with a 6-1 victory over Willem II at the Philips Stadion.

Fresh from booking their place in the Champions League group stages in midweek, PSV wasted little time in stamping their authority on proceedings as Jorrit Hendrix opened the scoring after only seven minutes.

Steven Bergwijn doubled the lead six minutes later and a Gaston Pereiro penalty together with a Nick Viergever strike made it 4-0 before half-time.

Fran Sol replied for the visitors early in the second half but PSV restored their four-goal lead when Viergever scored his second of the game after 49 minutes and 12 minutes later Bergwijn headed in his second goal to complete the rout.

ADO Den Haag climbed 12 places up the table to sixth spot after a 4-2 win at Excelsior. Abdenasser El Khayati scored all four of his team's goals, the first coming from the penalty spot, before Mikael Anderson and Denis Mahmudov replied in quick succession for the hosts.

Fortuna Sittard are still looking for their first win after drawing 1-1 with Utrecht, who led through Urby Emanuelson's goal. Andrija Novakovich quickly levelled things up for the newcomers.

It was also 1-1 between VVV Venlo and Heerenveen as Patrick Joosten cancelled out Sam Lammers' opening goal for the visitors.