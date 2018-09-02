Eredivisie: Dusan Tadic, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar score in Ajax win

Dusan Tadic scored for Ajax

Ajax climbed into second place behind Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven by thrashing Vitesse Arnhem 4-0 on the road on Sunday.

PSV opened up a five-point lead overnight after hitting Willem II for six on Saturday - but Ajax closed the gap to two as Klaas-Jan Huntelaar fired a double.

Huntelaar put Ajax 2-0 ahead in only the seventh minute after Hakim Ziyech had given the visitors a third-minute lead and Dusan Tadic made it 3-0 soon after.

Ajax cruised to their third win in their first four matches, with Huntelaar adding his second - and fourth of the season - in the 58th minute.

AZ Alkmaar were leapfrogged by Ajax, slipping to third after going down to their first defeat of the season, 3-2 at Heracles.

Myron Boadu's second-minute opener gave AZ a flying start, but Heracles hit back through Mohammed Osman, before the break, Kristoffer Peterson and Lerin Duarte. Bjorn Maars Johnsen's late effort for AZ was in vain.

Robin van Persie fired his third and fourth goals of the campaign as Feyenoord beat NAC Breda 4-2 for their third straight league win.

The former Manchester United striker gave Feyenoord a first-half lead and struck his second after the visitors had equalised through Gianluca Nijholt's 34th-minute penalty.

Tonny Vilhena struck the home side's fourth before Mitchell te Vrede grabbed the visitors' second.

Vito van Crooij fired a second-half winner as PEC Zwolle clinched their first win of the season, 1-0 at Groningen, to climb off the foot of the table.