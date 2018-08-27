Spartak Moscow forward Luiz Adriano handed three-match ban for hitting opponent

UEFA has banned Spartak Moscow forward Luiz Adriano for three games

UEFA have hit Spartak Moscow forward Luiz Adriano with a three game ban for striking an opponent during a Champions League game.

The Brazilian striker earned a straight red card for his foul on defender Jose Angel Crespo during the second leg of Spartak's 3-2 aggregate loss to Greek team PAOK in a Champions League qualifying earlier this month.

Both players were jostling for position in PAOK's penalty area when the Spartak player struck out hitting Crespo in the torso.

Spartak lost the first leg 3-2 and the second leg ended in a 0-0 draw after the 31-year-old was dismissed in the 33rd minute of the game.

Spartak's elimination from the Champions League means Adriano will serve his ban during the Europa League group stages.