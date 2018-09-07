Liverpool's Champions League game with Red Star Belgrade will have no away fans present

Red Star Belgrade fans have been banned from attending their Champions League tie against Liverpool at Anfield on October 24

The Serbian side were charged by UEFA with four offences relating to unruly behaviour from a section of their supporters after the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie at Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Star were charged with a field invasion by their fans, setting off fireworks, acts of damage and throwing of objects. The club were charged with a further offence of dismissal from the bench following a red card for assistant manager Milan Kosanovic.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to fine Red Star €30,000 (£26,830) and has banned them from selling tickets to their supporters for the next two Champions League away matches - away at Paris Saint Germain on October 3 followed by their trip to Merseyside on October 24.

The club have also been ordered to pay Salzburg for the damage to their stadium within the next 30 days, while assistant boss Kosanovic has been hit with a one-match ban.