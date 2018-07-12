Europa League round-up: Dundalk edge to victory in Tallinn, Shamrock Rovers lose to AIK

Daniel Sundgren scored the winner for AIK against Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk's quest to repeat their run to the Europa League group stages in 2016 got off to a good start with a 1-0 win over Levadia in Tallinn.

Winger Dylan Connolly fired home from close range in the 53rd minute to put Dundalk in pole position to progress to the next stage.

But Shamrock Rovers, who reached the group stages in 2011, were left with it all to do after Daniel Sundgren's late goal gave AIK a 1-0 win ahead of the return leg in Sweden.

Coleraine were denied an impressive win over Serbian Super Liga side Spartak Subotica in their first leg in Novi Sad.

Darren McCauley had given the Northern Ireland Premiership side the lead with a first-half strike but Mile Savkovic made it 1-1 with an injury-time penalty.

Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads have little hope of progression after falling 3-1 to Belarusian side Shakhytor in Rhyl.

Max Ngome, Elis Bakaj and Mikhail Shibun gave the visitors a commanding lead before Callum Morris reduced the deficit with an 89th-minute penalty.

Goals from Nino Galovic and Vladimir Khvashchinskiy gave Dinamo Minsk a 2-0 win at Derry City, who had Conor McDermott sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

And Cliftonville were beaten at home by Danish side Nordsjaelland with Andreas Olsen scoring the only goal in the 19th minute.