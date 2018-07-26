Europa League round-up: Hibernian produce comeback to seal second round qualifying win

David Gray celebrates his equaliser for Hibernian in their Europa League qualifier

Hibernian produced a second-half comeback to seal a 3-2 win against Asteras Tripoli in the first leg of their second round Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

The Scottish Premiership side went behind in the 12th minute as Giorgos Kyriakopoulos slotted home on the angle before the forward added his second 23 minutes later.

But Hibs were much improved after the break as Efe Ambrose scrambled a header home in the 64th minute before David Gray came off the bench to net the equaliser in the 77th minute.

Asteras Tripoli went down to 10 men not long after as Triantafyllos Pasalidis was sent off and it was Florian Kamberi who struck the winner in the third minute of added time, tapping home after Martin Boyle's effort was saved.

Five-time Europa League winners Sevilla were 3-0 winners against Ujpesti with Jesus Navas opening the scoring in the seventh minute before Wissam Ben Yedder made it two from the penalty spot just after the half an hour mark after Branko Pauljevic was sent off.

Pablo Sarabia got the third with two minutes of the first half to play with no goals in the second period.

RB Leipzig raced into a 4-0 first-leg lead after their home fixture against Hacken. Bruma gave the Bundesliga side the lead in the 35th minute before Matheus Cunha added the second three minutes later.

Efe Ambrose scores for Hibernian during their Europa League qualifier

Kevin Kampl made it three just after the break before Jean-Kevin Augustin rounded off the victory with six minutes to play, although Leipzig ended the game with 10 men when Stefan Ilsanker was sent off in the 81st minute.

Besiktas were also 2-0 winners in their match with B36 Torshavn in the Faroe Islands. Jeremain Lens gave the Turkish side the lead in the eigth minute before Gokham Gonul sealed the win 18 minutes later.

Genk surged into a 4-0 lead in the first half of their game with CS Fola Esch, adding another in the second period to seal a 5-0 first-leg victory.

Ruslan Malinovskiy gave the Belgians the lead in the fourth minute before Alejandro Pozuelo added another just before the 20-minute mark. Leandro Trossard made it three not long after before Sebastien Dewaest netted the fourth inside half an hour.

It was Trossard who added the fifth in the second half, as he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

APOEL were also big winners on Thursday in their first-leg game against FC Flora Tallinn, beating the Estonians 5-0 in Cyprus.

Yohan Tavares and Lucas Vieira de Souza netted in the first half before Nuno Morais scored from the penalty spot two minutes after the break. Roland Sallai scored the fourth in the 73rd minute before Dellatorre rounded off the victory five minutes later.

Bruma scored the opening goal for RB Leipzig

Northern Ireland side Crusaders were on the wrong side of a 5-1 defeat by Olimpija NK. Kingsley Boateng opened the scoring on the half an hour mark before Matic Crnic doubled the lead in the 56th minute.

Boateng added his second of the evening 12 minutes later but Jordan Forsythe pulled one back for Crusaders not long after. However, Crnic scored his second to restore the three-goal lead two minutes later before Haris Kadric rounded off the scoring for the hosts in the second minute of injury time.

Welsh side The New Saints were also 2-1 winners against the Lincoln Red Imps with Dean Ebbe giving the hosts the lead in the sixth minute before Joseph Chipolina levelled things up for the Gibraltar side.

But Blaine Hudson's 83rd-minute winner sealed the first leg advantage for The New Saints, who travel to Gibraltar for the return game next week.

Atalanta were held to a 2-2 draw by Bosnian outfit FK Sarajevo after taking a 2-0 first-half lead. Rafael Toloi put them ahead in the 11th minute before Gianluca Mancini added the second in the third minute of added time.

But Haris Handzic pulled one back for Sarajevo in the 67th minute before Aladin Sisic levelled things up five minutes later.

AZ Alkmaar fell to a 2-0 defeat to FC Kairat, with a double from Aderinsola Habib Eseola giving the Kazakhstan side the advantage heading into next week's return leg in the Netherlands.

Fellow Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to draw 2-2 with 10-man Viitorul Constanta. The Romanians sped into a 2-0 lead with a double from Denis Dragus either side of the break.

Gianluca Mancini celebrates his goal for Atalanta

But the Dutch team got themselves back into the tie with Tim Matavz netting in the 54th minute before Bryan Linssen got Vitesse level. Viitorul ended the game a man down after Andrei Artean was sent off 11 minutes before full-time.

Sparta Prague were beaten 2-0 by Spartak Subotica with Nemanja Calasan opening the scoring in the eighth minute before Ognjen Duricin doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

A third-minute goal was enough for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux to win 1-0 on their trip to FK Ventspils, with Zaydou Youssouf finding the back of the net.

Steaua Bucharest were 2-0 winners against Rudar Velenje with Dennis Man netting in the fifth minute before Filipe Teixeira doubled the lead in the second half.

Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Radnicki Nis by the same scoreline, but ended the game with 10 men. Vidar Orn Kjartansson netted both goals in the 2-0 win - including one from the spot - before Omer Atzili was sent off in the 79th minute.

Slovenian outfit Maribor were held to a 0-0 draw by Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere while Dundalk also played out a goalless game against AEK Larnaca.