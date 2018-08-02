Europa League: John McGinn sends Hibernian into third qualifying round

John McGinn wheels away after firing Hibernian into the lead against Asteras Tripolis

Hibernian have reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League after a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis secured a nail-biting 4-3 aggregate victory.

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan proved the hero, producing a string of saves, one of them outstanding, as Hibs held on against 10 men to progress.

John McGinn put the visitors ahead 4-2 on aggregate in the 43rd minute and Neil Lennon's side looked set to see out the game after Michalis Manias was sent off three minutes into the second half.

But the Greek side were more dangerous with 10 men and Kosmas Tsilianidis levelled in the 56th minute.

The home side created a number of good chances to get the goal they needed for an away-goals success but Bogdan stood firm to set up a clash against Norwegian side Molde.

It was a night of redemption for the on-loan Liverpool player after some poor goalkeeping at Easter Road contributed to an early 2-0 lead for the Greek side, who competed in the group stages in two of the past four seasons.