Europa League round-up: Hibs held, but Leipzig and Feyenoord suffer shock defeats
By PA sport
Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:42pm
Hibernian's Europa League third qualifying round first-leg tie with Molde finished goalless on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Cork City lost 2-0 at home to Rosenborg, who were eliminated from Champions League qualifying by Celtic, after Jonathan Levi scored twice.
The New Saints face a similarly tough task after losing by the same score to Midtjylland in Cardiff, with Paul Onuachu on target twice in the first 27 minutes.
Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were 3-1 winners at home to Universitatea Craiova, but Zenit St Petersburg - quarter-finalists three years ago - face an uphill task after losing 4-0 at Dinamo Minsk.
Feyenoord, who finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season, were stunned by minnows AS Trencin, losing 4-0 in Slovakia.
