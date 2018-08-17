UEFA charges Maribor for crowd misbehaviour against Rangers

Maribor have been charged by UEFA for their supporters' behaviour in a qualifying tie against Rangers

Maribor have been charged by UEFA over crowd misbehaviour during their Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday.

The governing body has said the Slovenian club could face punishment over the use of fireworks by home supporters inside the Ljudski Stadion.

And they are also in trouble over a second allegation relating to the throwing of objects.

Belgian referee Jonathan Lardot had to stop play briefly during the second half while he collected a number of items that had landed around Gers keeper Allan McGregor as he prepared to take a goal-kick.

UEFA has also criticised the violent scenes which took place outside the ground ahead of the 0-0 draw which saw Steven Gerrard's men progress to the play-offs with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Five Scots were arrested and five others fined following disturbances as fans were being escorted towards the stadium by police.

The governing body has confirmed no action will be taken against the Ibrox club as they have no control over incidents outside of the stadium.

Rangers will face Russia side Ufa in the final round of qualifying

However, in a statement given to STV, it said: "UEFA strongly condemns the violent clashes which occurred ahead of the match in Maribor, but as these incidents were not observed inside or around the stadium, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of UEFA's disciplinary bodies."

But Rangers fans group Club 1872 has accused Slovenian police of using "heavy-handed" tactics with the Light Blues faithful and say they will be speaking to Gers chiefs in a bid to "improve supporter safety when travelling in Europe".

Maribor's disciplinary case dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on September 27.