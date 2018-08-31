WATCH: Malmo FF chief Niclas Carlnen leads fan chants as club qualify for Europa League

0:11 WATCH: Malmo chief executive Niclas Carlnen leads supporters' chanting before their Europa League qualifying win over FC Midtylland (Video c/o: @mffsupport1910) WATCH: Malmo chief executive Niclas Carlnen leads supporters' chanting before their Europa League qualifying win over FC Midtylland (Video c/o: @mffsupport1910)

Malmo FF qualified for the Europa League on Thursday by beating FC Midtylland - and was it in part thanks to the vigour of their chief executive's chanting?

CEO Niclas Carlnen led the battle cry on the streets of Herning in Denmark, where Midtylland play, ahead of kick-off - and helped inspire his side to a 2-0 win that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the group stage.

Carlnen was filmed shouting "Forward Malmo!" in Swedish, with the Sky Blue supporters replying: "Go on the Blues!".

Carlnen told Sky Sports News: "We have fantastic supporters both home and away and to be a part of the build-up before the game gives you goosebumps."

Swedish champions Malmo FF could draw either Celtic or Rangers in the group-stage draw, which will be updated on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports digital platforms from 12pm on Friday.

