England U19s 0-5 France Under U19s: Paul Simpson's side exit Euros

Defending champions England failed to make the semi-finals of the European U19 Championship in Finland after a comprehensive 5-0 defeat by France on Monday.

Paul Simpson's side only needed to avoid defeat to progress from Group B, but they were outplayed from start to finish by an impressive France side.

Nabil Alioui put France ahead in the 28th minute and Myziane Maolida doubled the lead before half-time.

Player ratings England U19s: Balcombe (5), Ferguson (4), Chalobah (4), Tanganga (4), Gallagher (4), Lewis (4), Kirby (4), Tavernier (4), Sterling (4), Embleton (5), Hirst (4)



Subs: Sanders (4), Brereton (4), Bayliss (5)



France U19s: Diouf (7), Dembele (7), Kamara (7), Sarr (8), Diaby (8), Cuisance (8), Sissoko (8), Cozza (7), Alioui (8), Soumare (8), Maolida (8)



Subs: Gouiri (8), Pintor (6), Matondo (5)



Sunderland's Elliot Embleton hit the bar late in the first half, but that was England's best moment as Alioui made it 3-0 in the 56th minute after latching onto to a misplaced backpass from Marcus Tavernier before substitute Amine Gouiri scored twice to wrap up the win.

France, who finish second in Group B behind Ukraine, go on to face Italy in the semi-finals while England meet Norway, who finished third in Group A, in a play-off match on Thursday to qualify for the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

England were on the back foot for almost the entire first half against France and were indebted to goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for making several early saves, including a brilliant stop to deny Michael Cuisance.

But France's domination eventually paid off as Moussa Diaby broke into the box and cut back for Alioui to finish from eight yards out.

England were unable to mount a response and France doubled their lead when Kamara expertly brought down a ball over the top and crossed for Maolida to tap in.

England almost grabbed a barely-deserved lifeline late in the half but Embleton saw his shot from outside the box hit the bar.

Brighton's Max Sanders was introduced at half-time and England showed some encouraging signs to start the second half.

However, France's third goal in the 56th minute ended any hopes of a comeback.

Tavernier's backpass was well read by Alioui, who took the ball around Balcombe and then finished well from a tight angle as he was falling over.

Gouiri then fired in a fourth before making it 5-0 in the 69th minute after Balcombe spilt a shot from outside the box.

Team news England made three changes from their draw with Ukraine, with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson and Crystal Palace's Nya Kirby starting. Captain Malang Sarr returned from suspension for France while Amine Gouiri started on the bench.

Man of the match - Moussa Diaby

There were plenty of standout performers for France, including Alioui and Gouiri, both of whom scored twice.

However, Paris St-Germain midfielder Diaby was excellent and played a key role in France's impressive performance. He grabbed two assists and his touch to bring down a long pass for France's second goal was sublime.

What's next?

France play Italy in the semi-finals on Thursday while England meet Norway.