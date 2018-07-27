UEFA European U19 Championship final preview: Italy face Portugal in Finland

Italy's Moise Kean will be in action on Sunday

Italy take on Portugal on Sunday in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final, live on Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm.

Italy beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Portugal eased into the final after a first-half blitz secured a 5-0 victory over Ukraine.

The final, in Seinajoki, Finland, will kick off at 5.30pm BST.

Italy have not won the annual tournament since a victory over Portugal in the 2003 final in Liechtenstein, but this is Portugal's third final in just five years.

They were beaten by Germany in 2014 and England last summer, but head coach Helio Sousa says his side are fully focused on the task in hand.

"We play every game like a final and we now just have one more final," said Sousa.

Italy were losing finalists in 2016, going down 4-0 against France in Germany, but they did win the group stage meeting between the two sides just over a week ago.

England failed to make the knockout stages in Finland, beaten 5-0 by France in their final group game, before missing out on a place at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland following a 3-0 defeat by Norway on Thursday.

Watch the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final between Italy and Portugal live on Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm on Sunday.