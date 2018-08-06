England to commemorate Kick It Out anniversary during friendly

England's game against Switzerland will be their second of the season

England's friendly against Switzerland next month will be used to mark 25 years since the formation of Kick It Out, the anti-discrimination body has announced.

The FA has dedicated the game at Leicester's King Power Stadium on September 11 to the work done by Kick It Out since its foundation in 1993.

It will be the first international match hosted in honour of the organisation.

Lord Herman Ouseley, Kick It Out's chairman, said: "For us to have a dedicated international as we enter our 25th anniversary season is a clear marker of how far we've come since Kick It Out was founded in 1993.

Lord Herman Ouseley is the chairman of Kick It Out

"Our goal is to see all forms of discrimination being challenged at all levels of the game, so to see the England team putting the pursuit of equality and inclusion at the heart of this important friendly is a massive moment.

"We hope that the awareness of this fixture will encourage everyone involved in football, from the top of the professional game to the smallest grassroots club, to take Kick It Out's message and put it at the centre of their work.

"We know that football has a big impact on the communities that surround it, and we're very proud to be able to showcase that on the international stage."