WATCH: England fans react to goals in Sweden win

England fans turned out in their droves at fan zones across the land and they were rather pleased after goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli secured a 2-0 win against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate has brought a feel-good factor back to the way international football is regarded by Three Lions fans.

Disaffection has turned to delirium and, whatever happens now, his players are guaranteed a heroes' reception when they return from Russia.

England's legions of supporters are starting to believe that football truly is coming home after a wait of 52 years since Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Geoff Hurst and co lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966.

From Brighton to Newcastle, supporters have basked in the British summer sunshine and are now preparing for the biggest game since taking on West Germany in the last four at Italia '90. It could be quite some party.

Hit play on the video link above and enjoy jubilant scenes from around the country.