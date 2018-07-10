England's European Under-19 Championship games live on Sky Sports

England won the Euro U19 Championship last year

England's stars of the future will be live on Sky Sports this month at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Finland.

The tournament runs from July 16-29 and all England games will be shown on Sky Sports, along with France's games and the semi-finals and final.

England, who are the defending champions, are in Group B of the eight-team tournament along with France, Turkey and Ukraine.

In Group A, hosts Finland are alongside Portugal, Norway and Italy, with the top two nations from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

England are yet to confirm their squad for the tournament but there are a number of exciting prospects who could be included, such as Chelsea duo Dujon Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton.

England play Turkey in their opening game on Tuesday, July 17 before facing Ukraine on Friday, July 20 and then France on Monday, July 23 (all 5.30pm).

The semi-finals take place on Thursday, July 26 and the final is on Sunday, July 29.