Harry Kane gutted after England's World Cup exit

Gareth Southgate consoles England captain Harry Kane at the final whistle

A gutted Harry Kane admitted England's exit at the semi-final of the World Cup against Croatia "hurts a lot".

England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia on Wednesday in Moscow, going down to Mario Mandzukic's extra-time goal having gone ahead in the fifth minute through Kieran Trippier.

Kane struggled to make an impact on the game, and the captain was almost lost for words in the minutes after the end of the game as England's dream came to an end.

"We're gutted," said Kane, who still on course to finish as the tournament's top goalscorer with six strikes in Russia, told ITV.

"It hurts, it hurts a lot. It's going to hurt for a while of course. We can hold our heads up high. It's been a fantastic journey. We got further than anyone else could thought we would have.

England players and staff salute the travelling fans in Moscow

"We know we've done everyone proud but we wanted to go on and win it.

"We thought we were just good enough, we thought we could have done that. But we've fallen just a bit short. It hurts. I don't know what else to say."

England now face Belgium in the third-place play-off on Saturday in St Petersburg, with Kane's nearest challenger Romelu Lukaku on four goals.