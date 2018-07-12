Theresa May wants to host event for England team following World Cup exit

British Prime Minister Theresa May would like to host an event for the English football team after they reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Defeat on Wednesday night to Croatia means England's wait for their first World Cup final since 1966 continues.

But May would like to honour Gareth Southgate's squad for reaching the semi-finals of the global showpiece for the first time since 1990.

"We would certainly like to host a reception for the England football team, who did so well in Russia, and that is something that we are going to talk to the FA (Football Association) about," her spokeswoman said.

England will play their final game of the tournament on Saturday when they face Belgium in the third/fourth place playoff in Saint Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium.