Fabian Delph says World Cup unity can make England a 'better country'

Fabian Delph has played 14 times for England

Fabian Delph believes the joy and unity on show during the World Cup can help create "a better England".

Like so many football fans back home the Manchester City midfielder had started to dream big and was convinced he and his team-mates would return home as "superheroes" with the trophy in tow.

That prospect ended with defeat against Croatia on Wednesday, but Delph is hanging on to an even grander idea - that the nation might emerge from its summer of fun a more harmonious society.

"I would hope so that we are going back to a better country, the nation seems to have been brought together," he said.

"From what I've heard it seems to be a better place. If we continue to do what we are doing and unite people then I am sure we will be living in a better England.

"I did think that we would go back as superheroes, because I genuinely thought we were going to win the World Cup. That hasn't happened.

"But we are in the public eye, we need to continue to be good role models and try to help the young guys to look up to us and try to do what we have done.

"The diversity [of the squad] has definitely brought people together. It is great for the country, and great for us as players to be part of that as well, and almost force that to happen."