FIFA warns FA following England fans' chants during Croatia defeat

FIFA has warned the Football Association after England fans engaged in "political chants" during Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the FA on Thursday following a report of "possible discriminatory" chanting by England fans in Moscow's semi-final.

After having studied footage from the game, FIFA's disciplinary committee has determined a small minority of those in attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium were guilty of misconduct.

FIFA said it "considered all factors", including the incident being "triggered by a very small group of fans".

The FA has also been fined £50,000 for two players wearing "unauthorised commercial branding" - understood to be branded ankle socks. A similar sanction was imposed after the quarter-final.