England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

FIFA warns FA following England fans' chants during Croatia defeat

England lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra-time in World Cup semi-finals

Last Updated: 14/07/18 2:11pm

FIFA has warned the Football Association after England fans engaged in "political chants" during Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the FA on Thursday following a report of "possible discriminatory" chanting by England fans in Moscow's semi-final.

After having studied footage from the game, FIFA's disciplinary committee has determined a small minority of those in attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium were guilty of misconduct.

FIFA said it "considered all factors", including the incident being "triggered by a very small group of fans".

The FA has also been fined £50,000 for two players wearing "unauthorised commercial branding" - understood to be branded ankle socks. A similar sanction was imposed after the quarter-final.

Fantasy Six-a-Side

Pick your dream team for the World Cup final to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK