Gareth Southgate 'incredibly proud' as England's World Cup adventure ends

Gareth Southgate praised England after their World Cup campaign came to an end

Gareth Southgate spoke with immense pride after England's World Cup adventure ended with defeat in the third-place play-off, hailing the achievements of his squad in Russia.

After plumping for promise over experience this summer, England surprised everyone in Russia to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. They fell agonisingly short of Sunday's finale after an extra-time defeat against Croatia, which was then compounded within 72 hours as Southgate's emotionally-drained side lost 2-0 to Belgium.

Thomas Meunier caught them cold early and Eden Hazard halted an impressive second-half response to leave England heading home without bronze medals.

Southgate was philosophical after the third-place play-off defeat in St Petersburg where, as always, he focused on the collective rather than himself.

Southgate said he was "incredibly proud" of his England side

"I think as a manager, your job is to support the players, inspire the players, to give them the best possible way to be successful," the manager said when asked if this summer had helped draw a line under his Euro 96 penalty miss.

"For me, it should never be about you. It's about the team, and the group of staff and the fans. I'm incredibly proud of what the players have done.

"Today was always going to be a really difficult game. We're playing one of the best teams in the world with some individual talent that is exceptional.

Thomas Meunier celebrates putting Belgium ahead against England

"We had two days to get ready. Some of the players couldn't go again. They all wanted to but we knew we needed to refresh the team to have any chance in the game.

"It was an incredibly difficult game for us but in the second half the players were relentless in trying to keep going, actually played some good football, created some chances.

"In the end we are very proud of what we've done. We're under no illusions as to where we stand as a team. We've finished in the final four, but we are not a top-four team yet. We know that, we've never hidden behind that. Against the very best teams, we've come up short.

England reached the World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years

"But we've had a wonderful adventure and some experiences that will stand this group of players and staff in really good stead for the future. I couldn't ask any more of any of my players today or right through the seven weeks we have worked together."

Southgate rounded off his post-match press conference by thanking the tournament organisers, volunteers, English media and the Russian hosts.

Southgate thanked the tournament organisers in Russia

"There's a lot talked about [in terms of] relationships between our two countries," the England boss said.

"But on a personal level, and mixing with the people of Russia, we couldn't have been made more welcome.

"We've had a wonderful experience, and I think all our supporters have as well so we'd like to thank you for that."