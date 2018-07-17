WATCH: Elliot Embleton scores stunning goal for England Under-19s against Turkey

0:30 Elliot Embleton puts England under-19s 3-1 up with a delightful strike at the European Under-19 Championships Elliot Embleton puts England under-19s 3-1 up with a delightful strike at the European Under-19 Championships

Sunderland's Elliot Embleton capped a brilliant performance with a curling strike in England Under-19s' 3-2 win over Turkey.

Reigning European Under-19 champions England were indebted to the Black Cats midfielder, who was the architect behind turning the young Lions' opening game of this year's tournament on its head.

They trailed inside 90 seconds when Guven Yalcin's header gave Turkey a shock lead, but levelled when Embleton's free-kick was turned in by Japhet Tanganga, before Ben Brereton profited from another assist to put them in front.

And the midfielder, who turned 19 in April, put England two goals ahead after half-time with a sweet strike, which proved crucial once Metehan Guclu pulled Turkey back within a goal only minutes later.

To watch Embleton's fine goal, click play on the video at the top of the page.