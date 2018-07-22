England U19s v France U19s preview: Knockouts await with a point for Young Lions

England Under-19s are unbeaten from their two games so far

Holders England will seal a place in the European Championships Under-19s semi-finals with a point against France on Monday.

Despite missing several key names, including Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Ryan Sessegnon, the Young Lions sit top of Group B following a 3-2 win over Turkey in their opening game, and a 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Friday evening.

And a draw against France will seal their progression to the last four of the tournament they won for the first time last year, with their four-point haul already securing a play-off place for next year's Under-20 World Cup - a tournament they also won last time out.

Opponents France's recent history in the Under-19 tournament is remarkably inconsistent; they won the title in 2016 but failed to qualify last summer, while they have endured stuttering form at this tournament.

England Under-19s were European champions last summer after beating Portugal in the final

Les Bleus beat Turkey 5-0 on Friday but were shocked by Ukraine in their opening game, when Serhiy Buletsa netted a late winner for the Eastern Europeans to put them in pole position to qualify for the last four.

"We'll approach it exactly the same as we would've done whatever happened against Ukraine," manager Paul Simpson said. "We'll go in to win it. France are a good side, they're very athletic and very strong.

"But let's be honest - you don't get to the Under-19 finals if you're not a good side. There's eight teams here, we're one of them and we're still involved going into the third game.

"Hopefully we can get the players freshened up and get them ready for the next one."