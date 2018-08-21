Steph Houghton included in England Women squad for World Cup qualifiers

Man City's Steph Houghton is back for England after a knee operation

Phil Neville has named an experienced England squad for their last two World Cup qualifiers with captain Steph Houghton returning after knee surgery.

The Lionesses head to Group 1 leaders Wales on Friday, August 31 and must avoid defeat to keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive.

A win for either side in Newport would guarantee progression to next year's finals in France.

With England trailing Wales by a point but with a game in hand, a draw would mean they could still top the group with victory in Kazakhstan on September 4.

Neville said: "We are looking forward to the Wales game and know we have to be ready for the challenge.

"They will be determined to make the most of home advantage and their crowd will be expecting a victory.

"Wales are top of the group and deserve total respect. We will have to be at our very best to get the result we need and no one in our squad is looking beyond this match.

Manchester United defender Alex Greenwood returns from her ban

"I know my players are up for it and will be fully focused on the job they have to do."

Of the 23-player squad, only Gabby George has yet to receive a senior cap, while Manchester United defender Alex Greenwood is back after suspension.

The Wales and Kazakhstan fixtures will be the first for Neville's new-look backroom staff with the appointment earlier in August of Bev Priestman as assistant coach.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United ), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).