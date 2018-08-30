Gareth Southgate's England can be new golden generation, says Sven-Goran Eriksson

3:21 Sven-Goran Eriksson has high hopes for Gareth Southgate's England side Sven-Goran Eriksson has high hopes for Gareth Southgate's England side

Gareth Southgate's youthful England squad can be the nation's "second Golden Generation", says former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Southgate names his first England team on Thursday since the World Cup in Russia, where they achieved their best result at a major tournament in more than two decades by reaching the semi-finals.

Eriksson was in charge of England at three major tournaments during his spell from 2001 to 2006, and managed the original 'Golden Generation' which featured some of the nation's finest talents, including David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

The Swede believes the current squad can continue to improve, having become the first England team to win a knockout game since Eriksson's side at the 2006 World Cup.

"Maybe this is the second Golden Generation," he said. "If you look at them they are important players in the Premier League for the different clubs they play in.

"Almost most of them are important in their clubs and if you are important in Manchester City, Tottenham, whichever team it is, then you are a really good player today."

Ahead of England's UEFA Nations League match against Spain, live on Sky Sports, Eriksson has praised captain Harry Kane following his six-goal haul at the World Cup, and believes he can break Rooney's all-time goalscoring record for England.

Harry Kane was England's leading goalscorer in Russia

Eriksson, the man responsible for giving Rooney his international debut, is confident the Tottenham striker has the attributes to build on the 19 goals he has scored for his country.

He said: "He's strong, he's big, he can dribble, in the box he's fantastic he seems to know exactly where to be in the right moment.

"So, yeah why not, he can beat every record."

Former Manchester City manager Eriksson's last spell in charge was at Chinese League One side Shenzhen FC last year, but he has not ruled out a return to management in the future.

He added: "If something comes up I'll jump on it, if not I'll stay here (in Sweden)!"