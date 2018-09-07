WATCH: Fabian Delph and Trent Alexander-Arnold reveal their head tennis beef!

1:10 Delph and Alexander-Arnold have head-tennis beef! Delph and Alexander-Arnold have head-tennis beef!

Who is the king of the head tennis court with England? Fabian Delph and Trent Alexander-Arnold reveal they have beef!

Our reporter Patrick Davison went to interview members of the England squad ahead of their clash with Spain in the Nations League on Saturday and stumbled upon a fierce rivalry developing between two members of the squad. All in good nature, of course!

Footballers are competitive beasts - as shown by Delph and Alexander-Arnold's belief in their abilities on the head tennis court.

Watch their beef by hitting the video at the top of the page.