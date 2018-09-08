England likely to call-up players from U21 squad for Switzerland friendly, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate says he may need to reinforce his squad with players from England's U21s

Gareth Southgate expects that England will need to call up players from the U21 squad for Tuesday night's friendly with Switzerland.

England suffered a 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Nations League at Wembley on Saturday night with Manchester United defender Luke Shaw stretchered off early in the second half following a collision with Dani Carvajal.

Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana have already withdrawn from the squad and with goalscorer Marcus Rashford also a doubt for the Switzerland game, Southgate now expects to find fresh faces for their midweek match in Leicester.

He said: "We need to assess it over the weekend but it's likely we'll call some players in.

"We'll look to do that from the U21s but we're unsure on which positions.

"Rashford was feeling something, we'll have to assess him in the morning."

Southgate looks on as Luke Shaw is stretchered from the field

However, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is not convinced that there are any younger players who are yet worthy of a place in Southgate's side.

He admits England are lacking creativity in midfield, but does not feel Manchester City's Phil Foden, Leicester's James Maddison or Derby County's Mason Mount should be called up yet.

3:32 Highlights of England 1-2 Spain Highlights of England 1-2 Spain

"The huge problem is the midfield and what the top countries have compared to ourselves," Carragher said.

"That's not a criticism of Gareth Southgate. He is an international manager. He can't buy anyone. What do you do? How do you overcome that?

"People keep talking about young players like Foden, Maddison or Mount but these players have still got to prove themselves at the clubs they are at.

"We are not talking about them at international level yet."