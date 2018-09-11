England players walk out in black and white to mark Kick It Out anniversary

0:29 During England's friendly match with Switzerland, 25 seconds of build-up was shown in black and white to celebrate 25 years of the Kick It Out campaign During England's friendly match with Switzerland, 25 seconds of build-up was shown in black and white to celebrate 25 years of the Kick It Out campaign

The FA honoured Kick It Out's 25th anniversary as England walked out onto the pitch in black and white ahead of the friendly against Switzerland in Leicester.

The footage was commissioned by the governing body to recognise Kick It Out's landmark anniversary and acknowledge the impact the organisation has made in tackling racism and all forms of discrimination in the game since 1993.

The first 25 seconds of the live Sky Sports coverage were shown in black and white as the teams took to the pitch at the King Power Stadium, the first time England action had been broadcast without colour in nearly half a century.

England's players warmed-up in Kick It Out t-shirts at the King Power Stadium

England players had shown their support before the match by warming up in branded t-shirts and entering the pitch alongside eight mascots nominated by the anti-discrimination organisation.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Kick It Out chair Lord Herman Ouseley said the charity was delighted with the gesture and hoped it would be a "powerful reminder of how far football has come in the last 25 years to make the game a more open and diverse place".

You can watch England return to black and white in the video above.