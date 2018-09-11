Gareth Southgate's 'stern words' helped England, says Harry Maguire

3:00 Harry Maguire and Danny Rose give an honest assessment of England's display Harry Maguire and Danny Rose give an honest assessment of England's display

Harry Maguire has revealed how "stern words" from Gareth Southgate helped inspire England to a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday.

England were slack in the first half at the King Power Stadium and were fortunate not to fall behind as Xherdan Shaqiri shot against the post.

However, the hosts improved after the break and Marcus Rashford's 54th-minute volley secured victory and helped snap a run of three straight defeats.

England 1-0 Switzerland

As it happened

Asked about what happened at half-time, Maguire told Sky Sports: "There were a few words spoken between the boys.

"We all weren't happy with the performance, we gave them too much respect with the ball. The pressing was in bits and bobs, people were going and people were staying, so the gaffer had stern words with us and the second half was much better."

2:17 Highlights: England 1-0 Switzerland Highlights: England 1-0 Switzerland

Danny Rose also spoke about the second-half improvement, saying: "We spoke at half-time and we weren't happy with how we were playing and pressing.

"Everybody voiced their opinion and I think we did a lot better in the second half. We took control and Marcus finished a great cross from Kyle [Walker]."

After losing to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, England were looking to avoid suffering four defeats in a row for the first time in their history.

Danny Rose was named man of the match against Switzerland

Maguire, who plays his club football at the King Power Stadium with Leicester, said it was important to get back to winning ways.

"People were talking about us losing three games so we had to stop the rot and we did it well tonight, especially in the second half.

"We kept a clean sheet, so got back to what we are good at, and we got the victory which hopefully we can take onto our next games.

England face two away trips in their next round of matches as they go to Croatia on October 12 and then Spain on October 15, with both games live on Sky Sports.