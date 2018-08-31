Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack brought into Scotland squad

Ryan Jack has been a key figure for Rangers under Steven Gerrard

Scotland have called up Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack for next week’s international double-header against Belgium and Albania.

The Rangers midfielder, who earned his first international cap in last November's friendly defeat to the Netherlands, comes in for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who pulled out of the squad through injury on Wednesday.

Former Aberdeen skipper Jack has featured in nine of Rangers' 11 matches this season, missing the clash with St Mirren and a Europa League qualifier with Slovenian side Maribor due to concussion.

Scotland host World Cup semi-finalists Belgium at Hampden Park in a glamour friendly next Friday before entertaining Albania in their UEFA Nations League opener three days later.