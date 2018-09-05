Shelley Kerr says Scotland Women's World Cup qualification is huge for the country

Scotland Women coach Shelley Kerr says their qualification for the World Cup next year will have a "huge" effect on the women's football in the country.

Scotland qualified for the major tournament for the first time with a 2-1 win over Albania in Elbasan on Tuesday, courtesy of Jane Ross and Kim Little's strikes.

The result took Kerr's side to the top of Group Two above Switzerland, who were held to a goalless draw by Poland, and through to a place at France 2019.

Scotland will make their debut at the World Cup in France next year

Kerr says her players are an inspiration to the next generation of female players in Scotland.

"It's too early to tell, but I think it will be huge," she told Sky Sports News.

"When we played Switzerland last week it was the first time we were under pressure, we were the higher ranked team.

"Getting to a World Cup will add resource to the women's game in Scotland and more interest, and the players should get massive amounts of pride because they've inspired a generation for girls to play football."

The Scotland team flew back to Edinburgh on Wednesday as international players now return to their clubs for the season.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours," Manchester City's Caroline Weir told Sky Sports News. "I don't think it's sunk in yet, but we're over the moon.

"It's definitely the pinnacle of my career."