John Souttar to make Scotland debut against Belgium

Hearts defender John Souttar is set to make his Scotland debut against World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Souttar joined Hearts in 2016 as a free agent and has made 86 appearances for the Edinburgh club in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has featured for Scotland at U17, U19 and U21 level and is due to receive his first cap in the friendly on Friday, live on Sky Football.

When asked if Souttar would start, McLeish said: "I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it?"

McLeish also described his new captain Andy Robertson as "absolutely inspirational" after giving him the captaincy earlier this week.

Robertson was let go by Celtic as a youth player but worked his way up to Anfield after spells at Queen's Park, Dundee United and then Hull.

McLeish said: "It is a brilliant story. He has been playing at the top level in the last year. He hasn't only nailed his position - he has got better and better.

"Every week I see him on television he is making goals from left, right and centre. He is almost like an extra attacker. But for the man himself, for young players, it is absolutely inspirational.

"For players who were told at nine and 10 - and I don't know why that happens sometimes - that they will never make the grade and get scunnered by the game and walk away from it.

"Andy has been the epitome of never-say-die, and never-give-up, which is a kind of Scottish trait. He kept going, he persevered and became the player that he is, but he also carries himself well in the dressing room."

No official decision has been made on whether Allan McGregor or Craig Gordon will play in goal at Hampden Park.