Germany's Mario Gomez announces retirement from international football

Mario Gomez won 78 caps for Germany, scoring 31 times

Germany striker Mario Gomez has announced his retirement from international football on his Facebook page.

The 33-year-old - who plays domestic football for VfB Stuttgart - made three substitute appearances in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He did not score, however, and could not prevent Germany being knocked out of the competition in the group stage.

After Germany's early exit, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has since left the national team, and Gomez has now followed suit - but on a more positive note.

In a Facebook post, Gomez said: "I had a very good conversation with the national coach.

"For me, the World Cup in Russia was a huge dream come true. Although the miserable departure in the preliminary round has us all deeply disappointed.

"For all my career I was allowed to play for the German national team. But when I had to watch injured in 2014, I finally realized how much I missed the team and what a great honour it is for me to be able to play for such a team.

"With the European Championship 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, I was allowed to participate in two other major tournaments. For that I feel the greatest gratitude, even if the expectations at the last tournament could not be fulfilled.

Germany were beaten 2-0 by Korea Republic in their final 2018 World Cup group game

"Unfortunately you can not always leave the field as a winner.

"My time in the national team was not always easy, not always successful and yet beautiful! I have met many people with whom I will remain very attached.

"But now is the time to make room and give the many young and highly talented boys the opportunity to fulfil their dream, to prove themselves, to gain experience and to achieve the best for Germany.

"I will always stay connected to the DFB team and, like all Germans, I am now a big fan of this team. I wish the team, the coaches and the whole team around the team only the best! I will enjoy time with my family during international matches and keep my fingers crossed."