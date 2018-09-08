Leroy Sane welcomes birth of daughter after leaving Germany squad

Leroy Sane will miss Sunday's friendly against Peru

Leroy Sane has confirmed the birth of his daughter, following his withdrawal from the Germany squad on Friday.

The Manchester City winger, 22, took to Twitter on Saturday lunchtime to say that both the "mother and child are doing fine" after the birth, which took place on Friday night.

Sane also thanked the German FA (DFB) and head coach Joachim Low for allowing him to leave the camp to be with his family and wished his team-mates well for Sunday's friendly with Peru.

Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night ❤🙏🏾 Mother and child are doing fine. 😊👍🏾 — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) September 8, 2018

Germany announced on their official Twitter feed on Friday that Sane had left the squad for "private reasons" following a discussion with Low.

Sane appeared as a substitute in Germany's goalless Nations League opener against France on Thursday, making his return to international football after being omitted from Low's World Cup squad.

Ahead of Thursday's 0-0 draw, Toni Kroos called on Sane to improve his body language. The Real Madrid midfielder said: "Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose."

Sane, who won PFA Young Player of the Year last season, has played just 30 minutes for City this season and was left out the matchday squad for last week's 2-1 win over Newcastle.