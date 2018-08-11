Barcelona defender Gerard Pique retires from Spain duty

Gerard Pique was a World Cup and European champion with Spain

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed that he has retired from Spain's national team.

The 31-year-old said on Saturday that he had told new Spain coach Luis Enrique that the World Cup was his last tournament with "La Roja".

Pique said "the decision had already been made a long time ago and it was well thought out".

Pique announced before the World Cup in Russia that he did not plan on returning to the national team after the summer.

The central defender made his international debut in a friendly in 2009 and played 102 matches with Spain winning 73 of them. He also scored five goals.

@SeFutbol defender @3gerardpique leaves squad: "My time with the National Team was amazing"



Thank you Piqué!

Only 12 other players have 100 appearances or more with Spain's national team.

Pique was an indisputable starter when Spain won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

He said he felt "fortunate for being a part of the national team during such a beautiful and successful time".

Pique will continue playing for Barcelona, who begin their season against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Andres Iniesta also retired from international football following Spain's World Cup elimination by Russia on penalties in July.