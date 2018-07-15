Trouble erupts in Paris following France's World Cup win

French police attempt to diffuse disturbances on the Champs-Elysees following France's World Cup win

Police used tear gas as violence erupted in Paris following France's World Cup win over Croatia on Sunday night.

Windows were broken on the Champs Elysees, and objects including bottles and chairs were thrown at police officers who responded by using tear gas.

About 30 people, many wearing ski masks, broke into the Publicis Drugstore and later left with bottles of wine and champagne, some smiling and filming themselves with cellphones.

As hundreds of thousands of revellers gradually left the famous avenue, police used water cannon to disperse remaining troublemakers at around 11:30 pm.

Police fire tear gas at rioters in Paris following France's World Cup win

Elsewhere in France, authorities said clashes erupted in the southern city of Lyon between police and about 100 youths who had climbed on top of a police vehicle at an open-air showing of the match in the city centre.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the youths who responded by throwing objects and setting rubbish bins on fire, with the unrest causing some stampeding.

Ten people were arrested in Marseille, where two members of the security forces were injured in clashes, a police spokesman said.