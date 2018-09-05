France coach Didier Deschamps says world champion status gives them power

Didier Deschamps says France will take confidence from their status as world champions

France coach Didier Deschamps believes their status as world champions will provide them with "power that gives us confidence" when they take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night.

Deschamps' side play for the first time since defeating Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup in Moscow in July.

In Russia, Germany failed to make it past the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1934 but Deschamps insists Les Bleus will treat their opponents - and four-time world champions - with due respect.

"This title should give us power, power that gives us confidence, power that feeds us," Deschamps said ahead of the game in Munich, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

"Physically, it is the start of the season and some of my players have started later. It was short preparation and in a month it would be better.

"It will be difficult but we have the advantage with the confidence from the title.

"Germany were world champions. Germany were favourites at this World Cup as well.

"It did not work out for them but the quality is there. They remain a top level team. I have a lot of respect for this team and for what it represents."

