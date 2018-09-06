WATCH: France's Alphonse Areola stars on debut against Germany

1:45 Watch Alphonse Areola's saves against Germany Watch Alphonse Areola's saves against Germany

Alphonse Areola was the star of the show as World Cup winners France drew 0-0 against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper made his debut for France with Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda both injured.

And he made a great first impression as he kept the visitors in the game with several crucial saves in the second half.

Areola kept out shots from Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller before brilliantly saving from Matthias Ginter.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch Areola's heroics