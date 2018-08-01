Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

England close on 285 for 9 on the opening day of the first Test against India at Edgbaston.

Celtic are through to the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a 0-0 draw against Rosenborg means they go through 3-1 on aggregate.

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he will join up with the rest of the squad on Thursday and the FA says it will consider a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

