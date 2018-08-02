Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:18 WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines on Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Find out how Arsenal enjoyed a pre-season victory against one of their London rivals in the International Champions Cup and how Celtic moved a step closer to the main draw of the Champions League.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's return to international management appears to be off after he rejected Iraq while England's cricketers have work to do on the second day of the first Test against India.

Andy Murray also secured victory against a familiar face at the Citi Open.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for a quickfire round-up......