Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with his young squad's performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their final pre-season match, but had a warning for his players.

We also bring you the latest on United target Yerry Mina as reports in Spain claim Everton have agreed a fee with Barcelona for the defender.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will meet with Thibaut Courtois on Monday to discuss his future at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian international's agent has publicly asked the club to allow him to join Real Madrid.

Steve Bruce discusses Aston Villa's targets for the season under new ownership ahead of Monday's Championship opener at Hull, live on Sky Sports.

Find out what Georgia Hall had to say after she won her maiden Golf Major at the Women's British Open on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo explains his decision to quit Red Bull for Renault, speaking for the first time since his shocking announcement.

