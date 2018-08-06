Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke has made an offer to buy the club outright after securing the backing of minority stakeholder Alisher Usmanov. The deal values the club at £1.8bn

Manchester United have rejected an offer for Paul Pogba from Barcelona for £45m plus two players.

Chelsea winger Willian says he is keen to reunite with former boss Jose Mourinho again in his career, adding that he remains in contact with the Portuguese.

Everton are set to land Brazil international Bernard on a free transfer after beating AC Milan and West Ham to his signature.

Kyle Edmund has been knocked out of the opening round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after a straight sets defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

