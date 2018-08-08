Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Chelsea have broken the world transfer record for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6 million. Kepa will replace Thibaut Courtois who will have a medical at Real Madrid on Thursday after agreeing a six-year deal.

Celtic have been held at home by AEK Athens in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier.

Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after beating Peter Polansky in straight sets.

Adam Peaty has won a third gold at the European Championships in Glasgow with victory in the Men's 50m Breaststroke.

