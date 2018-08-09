Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Everton's transfer business is not over yet - they're still trying to sign Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea.

Fulham's five signings were the most by any Premier League club - Andre-Frank Anguissa their final addition.

Tottenham are the first Premier League club not to make a summer signing since the transfer window started 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, Manchester United missed out on all five defensive targets.

And Adam Peaty's won his fourth gold at the European Championships.

