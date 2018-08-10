Sky Sports News in 20 years: How things have changed

1:10 The Sky Sports News team at the channel's launch in 1998 The Sky Sports News team at the channel's launch in 1998

It has been 20 years to the day since Sky Sports News launched and a lot has changed in that time.

On August 10 1998, the Spice Girls were at the top of the music charts, Arsene Wenger had just completed his first full season in charge at Arsenal and France were world champions.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News began reporting the first of its many breaking news stories and bringing hour-by-hour coverage of action from around the world.

Some familiar faces behind the desk remain, but their fashion senses have certainly moved on.

To see how much things have changed in 20 years at Sky Sports News click on the video above.