Roy Hodgson signs new two-year Crystal Palace contract

Roy Hodgson has signed a new two-year contract with Crystal Palace which will see him remain as their manager until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 71-year-old joined the Premier League side in September last year after Frank de Boer was sacked following four defeats in his first four matches.

Hodgson turned Palace's form around and led them away from relegation trouble, eventually ending the season in 11th place.

After signing his new deal, Hodgson said: "I am delighted to have extended my contract with Crystal Palace. It is a club that has been close to my heart since I was a youngster growing up in the borough of Croydon.

"Having stood on the terraces in the 1950s, it is a wonderful thing to be managing my boyhood club all these years later.

"We can be proud of our achievements last season in turning things around despite a poor start, but this year we want to ensure we don't endure the same struggles.

"I am thrilled that I have the support of the owners, who believe that I am the right man to help this club move forward and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I'm thrilled that Roy has agreed to extend his contract and I know the news will be a big lift to everyone connected with the club."

Hodgson's assistant Ray Lewington has also signed a new deal, keeping him at Selhurst Park for the next two years.