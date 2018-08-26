WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea make it three wins from three to maintain their perfect start to the season.

An Aleksandar Mitrovic double helps Fulham to their first win of the season.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery denies reports of a rift between himself and Mesut Ozil.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel keeps the pressure on the reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton in the title race, and Italy's Andrea Pavan holds off former Open Champion Padraig Harrington to win his first European Tour title.

