Euro Paper Talk: Ronaldo to lure Vinicius Jr to Real Valladolid

Vinicius Jr is the world's most expensive teenager

We're into the final week of the summer transfer window and the back pages are busier than ever.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's continental press to bring you the best of the transfer news from across Europe.

SPAIN

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo is poised to become the new majority shareholder and president of Real Valladolid by investing £26m in the club and could bring Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr with him.

Ronaldo's acquisition of the La Liga club should go through in the next 24 hours and the former Madrid and Barcelona striker is confident of persuading Los Blancos to allow Vinicius to spend the season on loan at the Estadio Jose Zorilla. The 18-year-old signed for Real Madrid from Flamengo for £40m. (AS)

Ronaldo is set to purchase Real Valladolid

Madrid's signing of Mariano Diaz from Lyon proves they are committed and confident of bringing in Neymar next summer. Mariano has returned to the Bernabeu for a relatively modest £20m in a summer where the European champions' net spend has been just over £16m with no marquee signings outside of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Having also not directly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, the stage is now set for a world record approach for Neymar in 2019. (Marca)

Madrid want to bring in a defender before Friday's deadline and are preparing an offer for Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso. Madrid sold the versatile defender last summer and can exercise their buy-back option of £15m for the 23-year-old who has also been a target of Everton and Zenit St Petersburg. (AS)

Netherlands international Quincy Promes will become Sevilla's ninth signing of the summer with the forward due in Spain for a medical ahead of a £18m transfer from Spartak Moscow. The 26-year-old has scored 64 goals in 127 games for Spartak since arriving from FC Twente in 2014. (Mundo Deportivo)

Quincy Promes is to join Sevilla

Antonio Cassano is coming out of retirement to sign for UD Ibiza in Spain's Segunda B division. Former Real Madrid and Roma forward Cassano will follow former Milan and Juventus striker Marco Boriello in joining the third-tier club having hung up his boots last July following an unremarkable stint with Verona. Cassano claims he turned down a host of offers in Serie A because he felt the "right vibes" in Ibiza. (Corriere della Sera/Marca)

FRANCE

Lyon have agreed personal terms with Celtic forward Moussa Dembele but the Scottish champions are refusing to sanction a transfer until they find a replacement. Lyon have jumped to the front of the queue to sign the France under-21 international following the sale of Diaz to Real Madrid and Dembele is also keen on a return to France. Dembele should cost in the region of £20m but Celtic won't let him go until they have a striker lined up themselves. (L'Equipe)

Moussa Dembele of Celtic is wanted by Lyon

Former Watford and Everton striker Mbaye Niang is on his way to Rennes from Torino. Niang is under contract in Turin until 2021 but has been persuaded to move to Ligue 1 by Rennes coach Sabri Lamouchi who has promised to make him the focal point of his attack. Senegalese international Niang will join on a loan which will become a permanent deal next summer. (L'Equipe)

GERMANY

Shinji Kagawa could make a shock departure from Dortmund before Friday's deadline with Sevilla showing an interest in the Japan playmaker. Kagawa didn't feature in the Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig for new BVB coach Lucien Favre and isn't considered part of his long-term plans. The 29-year-old has previously said he would like to play in La Liga, although Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc claims there has been no concrete offer yet. (Kicker)

Wolfsburg should complete the £15m purchase of winger Maxwel Cornet from Lyon before Friday's deadline after weeks of negotiations. Lyon originally priced the 21-year-old at £20m, a figure Wolfsburg were reluctant to pay but the Bundesliga club have successfully brought his price down. Cornet wasn't part of Lyon's squad for the Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg last weekend after stating his desire to move to Germany. (Kicker)

ITALY

Fiorentina want to open talks with striker Giovanni Simeone over a new contract after rejecting offers for the 23-year-old from Spain and England. Tottenham were one of the clubs interested in the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego who claimed a goal and assist in La Viola's Serie A opener against Chievo. Simeone is under contract in Florence until 2022 but the club are keen to offer him a higher salary. (Tuttosport)