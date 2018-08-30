WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford this season after Juventus were drawn in the same group as Manchester United in the Champions League.

Burnley's European adventure is over after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos. Rangers and Celtic both make it through to the group stage.

Gareth Southgate has named his first England squad since the World Cup for the upcoming Nations League.

India trail England by 227 runs heading into the second day of the Fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl and Roger Federer is through to the third round of the US Open.

