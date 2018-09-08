League Two round-up: Newport edge Oldham to move level with League Two leaders Lincoln

Harry Kewell was dismissed during his first game as Notts County boss

Tyreeq Bakinson struck the only goal as Newport won 1-0 at Oldham to move level on points with Lincoln at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Bakinson broke the deadlock in the 69th minute at Boundary Park and that was enough to secure Newport their fifth league win of the season.

Harry Kewell's first league game in charge of Notts County ended in another defeat for the Magpies as they lost 5-1 at Exeter to stay rock bottom with a solitary point.

Pierce Sweeney, one from the penalty spot, and Jayden Stockley both scored in either half, with the former missing another spot-kick in the second period.

Enzio Boldewijn scored for the visitors just before the interval, while Aaron Martin headed a fifth in stoppage time for Exeter, who climbed up to third.

Lincoln's 100 per cent home record was halted as they slipped to their first league defeat, going down 1-0 to Crawley.

Michael Bostwick's own goal gave the Reds the lead on the stroke of half-time and the Imps were reduced to 10 men early in the second period after Lee Frecklington was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Mark Connolly.

Carlisle are also on the rise, moving fourth after registering their fourth league win in five with a 2-1 victory at Cambridge.

Jevani Brown gave Cambridge a first-half lead, but Richie Bennett fired Carlisle level before the break and Ashley Nadesan struck a 69th-minute winner.

Colchester slipped one place to fifth following a 1-1 draw at Tranmere, where Harry Pell's second-half equaliser cancelled out James Norwood's opener - his seventh goal in seven games - for the home side.

Forest Green also had to settle for a point as they were held 1-1 at home against Port Vale after Farrend Rawson was sent off.

Carl Winchester headed Rovers into a 15th-minute lead, but Tom Pope converted a 73rd-minute penalty for the visitors before Rawson received a second yellow card for his foul on Tom Conlon.

Swindon secured their third league win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Morecambe, while Bury registered their biggest win of the season so far, 4-0 against struggling Grimsby at Gigg Lane.

Danny Newton's header clinched Stevenage a 1-0 home win against Macclesfield and Cheltenham won 3-1 at Northampton.