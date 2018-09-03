Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad with a back problem ahead of their upcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland.

Liverpool have handed a new contract to captain Jordan Henderson, while there has already been a managerial sacking in the Scottish Premiership and in rugby's Gallagher Premiership.

Plus, Novak Djokovic takes a step closer to a 14th major title as he progresses to the quarter-finals of the US Open.

